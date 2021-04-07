Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are all set to produce their first Netflix project. The first series under the lucrative deal will be a documentary called Heart of Invictus. The docuseries will focus on athletes preparing to compete in the Invictus Games that will be taking place next year in The Hague, Netherlands. Harry will host and executive produce Heart of Invictus.

Harry's statement Invictus Games Foundation joins in Archewell Productions' first series

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," said Harry. This will be Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. "I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community (sic)," he added.

Netflix Netflix content chief thrilled about the "ambitious" project

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos is thrilled about the "ambitious" projects that Archewell Productions team has slated with them. "I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before," Sarandos said. It's to be noted that we won't see the ex-Suits star on-screen, as she has no plans to return to acting.

Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.



Oprah interview The couple's bombshell Oprah interview aired last month

Last month, the couple engaged in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The tell-all interview made waves as they discussed their life as former Royals. From mental health, finance, and parenthood to royal restrictions, entertainment deals, philanthropy, and racism, there was nothing off-limits in their interview. Both Harry and Markle talked about being in a dark place while working in a royal capacity.

