Malayalam comedian Subi Suresh passes away at 41

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 22, 2023, 04:15 pm 1 min read

Subi Suresh has passed away aged 41

Comedian Subi Suresh breathed her last in Kochi after suffering a liver-related ailment. She was 41 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi. Suresh's team announced the news on her social media handles. She was also an actor and TV anchor. She was known for her wit and epic comic timing. Her rise to fame was through Made for Each Other.

Fans and colleagues condoled; notable works

Her team captioned the post, "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end. See you all again... Thanks." Fans and her colleagues from the Malayalam industry expressed their condolences. Shwetha Menon wrote, "SHOCKING.... SOMETIMES GOODBYES ARE DIFFICULT TO SAY ....KEEP SPREADING POSITIVE YOU WERE EVER YOU ARE SUBIIIII." Notable works of Suresh include Cinemala, Grihanathan, Thaksara Lahala, and Elsamma Enna Aankut, among others.

