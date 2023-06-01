Entertainment

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's engagement: Date and other details inside

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on this date

Love is in tinsel town. Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are rumored to be dating for a long time, however, the duo has maintained that they are good friends. Earlier reports suggested that the couple is set to get engaged. In a new development, it's being reported that they will get engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad. Fans are very excited.

Guest list and other details

As per India Today, a source close to the development informed that the couple will return to India on Thursday and will announce the engagement soon. They will tie the knot soon after but no date has been revealed yet. The event will be attended by close family members like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Sirish, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun, among others.

