All about Urvashi Rautela's swanky Rs. 190 crore bungalow

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Urvashi Rautela has reportedly bought an expensive bungalow in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has become a proud owner of a new property in Mumbai. While many actors reside in luxurious flats, Rautela has bought a swanky bungalow in one of the poshest suburbs of the city. The actor's latest investment stands tall right next to the bungalow of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Here's all you need to know about her new property.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Alia Bhatt bought a Rs. 39 crore flat at Pali Hill in Bandra. Other than Bhatt, several other actors also invested in new properties in the year 2022, including the likes of Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became proud owners of a sea-facing flat in Bandra. Now, Rautela has also joined the list of actors with expensive properties.

Rautela was property hunting for past eight to nine months

According to media reports, Rautela bought a four-leveled bungalow, situated at the Juhu Scheme. The bungalow, next to Chopra's residence, is priced at a whopping Rs. 190 crore and comes with a private gym, lush green garden, a spacious backyard, and nicely done interiors. Rautela had been hunting for a property for the past eight to nine months, said reports.

Rautela previously finalized a property in Andheri

Much before buying the bungalow at Juhu Scheme, Rautela had decided to buy a property at Celest in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), said an ETimes report. However, she decided to buy the Juhu property instead. Reports further suggested that Rautela has been residing at her new lavish residence for the past two to three months, but has maintained a low profile about it.

Meanwhile, Rautela was brutally trolled for her recent Cannes appearance

Rautela attended the recently concluded 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. She was massively trolled for her appearances. For the first red carpet look, she opted for an alligator necklace while she painted her lips to electric-blue color for her second appearance. Both looks didn't go too well with the social media users who launched an online attack against her.