Entertainment

Remembering Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: A look back at her memorable performances

Remembering Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: A look back at her memorable performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 24, 2023, 01:07 pm 3 min read

Renowned TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away on Tuesday

The Indian television industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay who passed away in a devastating car accident on Tuesday, reportedly. The talented artist, widely recognized for her portrayal of Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2, left a profound impact on viewers with her performances. As we reflect upon her acting legacy, here are some of her best performances.

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2'

Upadhyaya gained significant recognition through her notable role in the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was broadcast on Star ONE from 2004 to 2006. The show later returned for two seasons on Hotstar in 2017. In the series, Upadhyaya portrayed the character of Jasmine, captivating audiences with her stellar performance alongside talented actors such as Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rupali Ganguly.

'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?,' 'Simply Sapney'

Upadhyaya made her mark in the 2017 Star Plus serial, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? by delivering a compelling performance in the supporting role of Isha. The show is the official Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Turkish series Fatmagul'un Sucu Ne? The actor also appeared as a lead in Simplly Sapney (2007), a Zee Next show, which followed the tumultuous lives of four women.

'Sanrachna'

In addition to her notable appearances in popular serials, Upadhyaya ventured into new territories by hosting a show titled Sanrachna in 2014, which was aired on the Epic Channel. The show delved into the profound architectural achievements of ancient India. Upadhyaya often reminisced about her time on the show, sharing throwback pictures and captioning them with phrases like "Memories from a super fun show."

Take a look at one of the actor's throwback posts

Instagram post A post shared by vaibhaviupadhyaya on May 24, 2023 at 11:30 am IST

'Chhapaak,' 'CityLights,' and 'Timir'

In her illustrious career, Upadhyaya left no stone unturned to prove her stellar skills as a versatile actor. The actor made appearances in movies like Chhapaak (2020), directed by Meghna Gulzar, which featured Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The talented actor also shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao in CityLights (2014). Upadhyaya most recently appeared in Atul Kumar Dubey's horror flick, Timir (2023).

'Please Find Attached' Season 3, 'Delivery Girl'

Upadhyaya sought out projects that allowed her to showcase her versatility. This drive was evident when she was featured in Delivery Girl, a short film by a YouTube channel named Blush. Additionally, the talented actor made an appearance in DICE Media's series Please Find Attached Season 3. Through her work, Upadhyaya has made an everlasting impact on her fans, who will forever cherish her.