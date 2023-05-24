Entertainment

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 24, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a road accident on Tuesday (Picture Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyay)

Popular television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away on Tuesday, in an unfortunate car accident. Best known for her role as Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2, the news was confirmed by the show's actor-producer JD Majethia. According to an ETimes report, Upadhyaya was in Himachal Pradesh with her fiance when the car accident took place.

Upadhyaya was traveling with her fiance, said reports

Per reports, Upadhyaya who was in her mid-30s, was touring Himachal with her fiance. On Tuesday afternoon, the car they were traveling in, went out of control at a steep turn, said reports. Upadhyaya's brother rushed to the state to claim the late actor's body. Her last post on Instagram is a Reel from the trip, posted on May 6.

Upadhyaya's last rites will be held on Wednesday

Majethia said that the last rites will be held on Wednesday. In an Instagram Story, he wrote: "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)."

Recently TV star Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead

Majethia expressed his shock at the news. "I'm shocked! She was genuinely a good soul and a terrific actress who actually didn't get her due in the industry," he told ETimes. Updhayaya's death has left the television industry in a state of shock. This is the second death this week. Earlier, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.

About Upadhyaya's professional graph

Upadhyaya had been a prominent part of the television fraternity. She acted in several television shows including CID and the second season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Apart from the TV industry, Upadhyaya had worked in Hindi films as well. She worked with Deepika Padukone in the 2020 film Chhapaak. She was also a part of the 2023 movie, Timir.