Kourtney vs Kim, Khloe: Timeline of Kardashian sisters' ongoing feud

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023, 01:17 pm 3 min read

A detailed timeline of feud between Kardashian sisters

Are you keeping up with the Kardashians, because there's a lot of drama unfolding currently! Recently, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made a public appearance in New York City, putting on a united front despite the ongoing feud with their sister Kourtney Kardashian over financial issues. The feud has reportedly been ongoing for five years and shows no signs of abating. Here's what happened.

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, The Kardashians is a new reality show that came on the heels of their previous hit show KUWTK, which ran for 20 Seasons.

In May, The Kardashians Season 3 was announced and on Monday a dramatic teaser was released for the new season, which majorly focused on the ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney—a conflict that was fueled during Kourtney's wedding.

Before going ahead, check out the teaser here

Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding as 'business opportunity'

Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony held in Italy in May 2022, hosted by renowned designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana (D&G). In September, Kim became the face of D&G. This development reportedly didn't sit well with her sister, who claimed in the Season 2 trailer for The Kardashians that "Kim used my wedding as a business opportunity."

'It's who she is to her core…'

Responding to the accusations, Kim didn't seem to comprehend why her sister got so upset and stated, "I'm really confused at how this narrative came into her head. I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'" Further Khloe added, "People think it's a misunderstanding. It's not. It's who she is to her core."

When Kourtney made revelations about her relationship dynamics with sisters

Kourtney opened up about her relationship dynamics in the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast in October. "It all started in 2018," pointed out Kourtney, when her sisters—Khloe and Kim—were pregnant. "I was unhappy with the show, partially because of Kim and Khloe. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

What exactly happened?

Tensions between the Kardashian sisters reached new heights in the summer of 2018 during an episode of KUWTK. In it, Kim infamously referred to Kourtney as the "least interesting to look at" during a heated argument over Kourtney flaking out on the family Christmas card. The fight was so intense that Kourtney even skipped Kim's baby shower. The drama eventually spilled over onto Twitter.

Here's a glimpse of their heated arguments on Twitter

Kourtney stepped away from 'KUWTK' in 2020

After almost 14 years of filming the show, Kourtney stepped out of the family drama series in 2020, saying that she felt "unfulfilled." In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the social media personality revealed the real reason behind her decision: "It became a toxic environment for me to continue, and balancing private moments with being on a reality show is hard. I'm following happiness."