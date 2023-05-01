Entertainment

Met Gala: Revisiting the most awkward moments from previous years

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 01, 2023, 04:10 pm 3 min read

Most infamous and awkward moments in Met Gala history

The most prestigious fashion event of the year—the Met Gala—is almost upon us! Over the years, Gala has seen some of the glamorous outfits on the red carpet. However, with all the pressure to make a statement, there have been a few awkward moments that have been captured in the cameras. Let's look at the most awkward Met Gala moments from years gone by.

When Nicki Minaj admitted that she didn't understand the theme

The 2019's Met Gala theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion confused celebrities and fans alike. During an interview with ET, Nicki Minaj admitted that she didn't understand the meaning of the theme, and stated, "I thought it was just a regular carpet. I'm wearing red because I'm the devil." Her comments caused a stir online and netizens criticized Minaj for not taking the theme seriously.

When co-host Keke Palmer didn't know about Brooklyn Beckham!

In 2021, co-host Keke Palmer found herself in an awkward position when she didn't recognize Brooklyn Beckham, son of former England footballer David Beckham and English singer-turned-fashion influencer Victoria Beckham. During the red carpet interview, Palmer first didn't recognize Beckham and mentioned that she and Nicola Peltz (wife of Beckham) already knew each other before turning to him and asking, "Where are you from?"

When Jay-Z, Solange Knowles had a brawl in a lift

One of the most infamous moments in Met Gala history happened in 2014 when Jay-Z and his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles, had a physical altercation in an elevator. Security footage showed Knowles attacking the rapper, with Beyoncé present in the elevator. Later, the family issued a statement, saying that they have resolved the matter but the brawl still remains one of the most talked-about moments.

When Frank Ocean brought a green robot baby

The 2021 Gala had a lot to offer, not only in terms of incredibly extravagant outfits but also awkward moments that captured headlines. Frank Ocean's unconventional choice of bringing a green robotic baby doll as a plus one was not only awkward for people to watch but was also cringe-worthy. A section of fans found the accessory, referred to as Cody, bizarre and unnecessary.

When Jaden Smith brought his old hair as his date

In 2017, Jaden Smith made a bold fashion statement at the Gala by bringing his own old hair as his date. The actor-musician carried the chopped-off deadlocks at the event, which he had famously cut and donated to charity earlier that year. Although his decision drew both criticism and appreciation from audiences, some fans were left wondering what the meaning behind the gesture was.