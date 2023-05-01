Entertainment

Times Sonam Kapoor was trolled online for her controversial views

Times Sonam Kapoor was trolled online for her controversial views

Written by Isha Sharma May 01, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Looking back at the times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was trolled online

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the only Indian celebrity invited to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, where she'll perform a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. However, Indians have termed this a "colonial hangover," emphasizing that she shouldn't be "honoring" the family that enslaved India for years. We look back at the times she hit headlines for the wrong reasons.

She has been called out for not accepting her privilege

The biggest gripe netizens have with the Aisha actor is that she supposedly doesn't accept her privilege and doesn't acknowledge the many luxuries and comforts that come with being born into an influential family. For instance, in 2020, on Father's Day, a section of Twitter users didn't approve of her statement when she tweeted, "It's my karma where I am born."

On 'Koffee With Karan,' she said she didn't 'know' SSR

When Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan with her father Anil Kapoor, host Karan Johar played the game "Hot or not?" with her and asked her to share her opinion on selected male celebrities. When he asked about Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapoor responded, "Huh? I don't know. I haven't seen his films." SSR fans subsequently strongly criticized her for being ignorant about her colleague.

Her statement about Indian men invited significant criticism

Another verbal faux pas occurred for the Neerja actor when she said in an old interview, "India men don't understand fashion unless they are gay." Naturally, this sparked outrage amongst social media users, primarily men, who asked the actor to "think before speaking." To put things into context, Kapoor is considered one of the trailblazing figures when it comes to fashion in Bollywood.

Her old video with Rajkummar Rao ignited another debate

Kapoor has collaborated with Rajkummar Rao on two projects—Dolly Ki Doli and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. During an old conversation with him, she said how she wanted to assist filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but since her father "didn't know him then," he told her to work with another director. The video resurfaced on Twitter a few weeks ago.