Entertainment

Met Gala 2023: Decoding BLACKPINK Jennie's debut ensemble

Met Gala 2023: Decoding BLACKPINK Jennie's debut ensemble

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 02, 2023, 10:59 am 3 min read

BLACKPINK's Jennie debuted at Met Gala in Vintage Chanel

After scripting history by headlining Coachella with fellow group members Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo, BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, unlocked another achievement by making a splashy debut at the star-studded 2023 Met Gala. The biggest and most prestigious annual fashion event was held on Monday and Jennie's debut marked a significant moment in her rising global prominence. Here we decode her debut Gala look.

But first, know about Met Gala's theme and its significance

Commonly referred to as Met Ball, the glamorous night took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday. This year, Met Gala's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the iconic fashion designer, who passed away in 2019. Interestingly, Jared Leto and Doja Cat dressed like Lagerfeld's cat Choupette to pay tributes to the designer at the Gala.

Decoding Jennie's Met Gala debut look

The BLACKPINK singer stunned in a vintage look which was a reinterpretation of Look 164 from Lagerfeld's fall/winter 1990 ready-to-wear collection. The satin dress cinched with a beautiful flower embellished belt which was paired with black knee-high tights and opera gloves and a matching flower pinned to her hair. The dress aptly followed this year's theme, which was to honor iconic fashion designer Lagerfeld.

This is how Jennie made a splashing debut at Gala

Jennie was dubbed 'human Chanel' by her fans

Dubbed "human Chanel" by her loyal fans, Jennie's stylist focused on the smallest details—be it accessorizing the dress with a choker, or making her wear one-earning—a quintessential Chanel look. Notably, Jennie was Lagerfeld's last handpicked ambassador for the house of Chanel, prior to his passing in 2019. Jennie even posted a photo accompanied by a heartwarming message to pay her condolences at that time.

Jennie's dress drew mixed reactions from netizens

As soon as her look was revealed at the Gala, it drew mixed reactions from fans. While some users couldn't stop gushing about her ethereal dress, the other section felt that the K-pop idol failed to leave a mark. One user commented, "She's pretty but if I were her I'd fire that stylist." Contrary to this, another user tweeted, "Classy, stunning, and elegant queen."

Meanwhile, a look at her upcoming projects

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to make a solo debut, with the single track SOLO, which was released back in November 2018. Since then, besides group activities, she is pursuing a successful solo career too. The singer-rapper will next be seen in the long-delayed series, The Idol, which also features Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. It will premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

Poll Would you like to read more about Met Gala?