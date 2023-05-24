Entertainment

'The Little Mermaid,' 'Aazam': Major films hitting theaters on Friday

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 24, 2023

From 'Aazam' to 'The Little Mermaid,' here are movies hitting theaters this Friday

Get ready for an exciting cinematic experience this Friday, as multiple films from different genres and languages are set to hit theaters, giving movie enthusiasts a wide range of options to choose from. Two of the highly anticipated releases include Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Disney's much-awaited live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Check out the other movies hitting theaters on Friday.

'The Little Mermaid'

Mark your calendars as the highly-anticipated The Little Mermaid—directed by Rob Marshall—is set to hit theaters on Friday. It features Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel, whose life takes a thrilling turn when she rescues Prince Eric—portrayed by Jonah Hauer-King. In her quest to be with the prince on land, Ariel strikes a fateful deal with the cunning sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy).

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Actor Siddiqui brings his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra to the big screens this Friday, which was earlier slated to hit theaters on May 12. Paired opposite Siddiqui is the talented Neha Sharma. Jogira Sara Ra Ra's screenplay is penned by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and is directed by Kushan Nandy. To note, Nandy previously collaborated with Siddiqui on the critically acclaimed Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

'Aazam'

Aazam featuring an impressive star cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Indraneil Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh, was initially scheduled to release last Friday. However, the film's release was postponed, and it is now set to premiere in theaters this Friday. Helmed by Shravan Tiwari, Aazam will mark Sheirgill's first release of 2023, while Singh's third release after Selfiee and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

'Coat'

Brace yourselves for an intriguing cinematic experience with the quintessential family drama Coat, directed by Akshay Ditti and Kumar Abhishek. This compelling film features a stellar cast, including Sanjay Mishra, Vivaan Shah, and Sonal Jha. Set in a rural village, Coat delves into the lives of Madho and his father, who toil as pig farmers while facing continuous discrimination due to their caste.