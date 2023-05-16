Entertainment

Why #WeStandByMunawarFaruqui is trending on Twitter

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023

Star Sports India captured headlines after featuring comedian Munawar Faruqui

Star Sports India has been caught in a controversy after featuring comedian Munawar Faruqui during an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match. This move has sparked a backlash from enraged viewers, who called out for a boycott of the channel. Meanwhile, Faruqui's loyal fans have come out in support of the comedian, creating a social media storm with the hashtag "We Stand By Munawar Faruqui."

What exactly happened?

Faruqui—who was arrested and was later released on bail in 2021 on charges of hurting religious sentiments—appeared on Star Sports's coverage of the May 12 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. His mere presence on the channel sparked controversy on Twitter, with many questioning why he was given significant air time and people calling out for the boycott of the channel.

Seeing Faruqui, furious netizens vented their anger on Twitter

Faruqui's presence didn't sit well with some sections of people, who expressed their anger on Twitter. A user said, "At a time when Bollywood is hesitating to promote The Kerala Story, Star Sports is giving a platform to a Hinduphobic & propagandist Munawar Faruqui." The controversy has once again reignited the debate online on the thin line between artistic expression and offending religious beliefs.

Here's another furious post over the controversy

After boycott calls, Faruqui's fans voiced their support

Fans of Faruqui expressed admiration for his talent and a sense of triumph after the controversy erupted on Twitter. One user described him as "the best artist" and an inspiration, while another praised the power of love that kept Faruqui trending on the platform. A fan tweeted, "From 883k to 5.3M. It's been a long journey and that journey had never been easy."

When Faruqui was jailed for over five months

The comedian was arrested in January 2021 on charges of inciting religious sentiments. He was later released on bail after five months. Faruqui was accused of making fun of Hindu deities during one of his shows in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which angered some organizations who filed a case against him. The incident sparked controversy and debate on freedom of speech and expression in India.

After bail, the comedian appeared on the show 'Lock Upp'

A year after the comedian was released on bail, he appeared as a contestant on the reality TV series Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Faruqui went on to win the show. Recently, he has gained praise from his fans for his newly released romantic song Noor, off his latest album Madari. Faruqui himself wrote the song, and it was produced by Riz Shain.