Mollywood producer PKR Pillai, known for 'Chithram,' dies at 92

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Renowned Mollywood producer PKR Pillai passed away at the age of 92

PKR Pillai, a celebrated Malayalam film producer and distributor left for heavenly abode on Tuesday. He was 92. The producer breathed his last at his residence in Mandanchira near Peechi in the Thrissur district. The cause of death is said to be complications related to old age. He is survived by his wife Rema and their three children. May his soul rest in peace.

Pillai bankrolled some of superstar Mohanlal's career-defining films

Pillai started his film career in 1984 by producing the film Vepraalam, featuring Sukumari, Adoor Bhasi, and Menaka in lead roles. The producer was best known for bankrolling career-defining films of Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, including Amrutham Gamaya (1987), Chithram (1988), Vandanam (1989), Kizhakkunarum Pakshi (1991) and Aham (1992). In total, Pillai bankrolled about 16 films, and his last produced film was Thulasidas's Pranayamanithooval (2002).

Pillai's backed 'Chithram' became highest-grossing Malayalam film at that time

Chithram, helmed by Priyadarshan and bankrolled by Pillai, was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films during the time of its release. The movie achieved the rare feat of being screened in two theaters in Kerala for over 300 days. Later, the Mohanlal-led film was also remade in four languages—Telugu (Alludugaru), Hindi (Pyar Hua Chori Chori), Kannada (Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege), and Tamil (Engirundho Vandhan).

Apart from producing films, he also distributed movies

Apart from producing films, he was extensively involved in distributing movies, too. Some of the successful projects include Vellanakalude Nadu (1988), Aey Auto (1990), and Vishnulokam (1991). Notably, Lal Jose's Achanurangatha Veedu (2006) was the final film that Pillai distributed. Per reports, Pillai was facing severe financial difficulties in his final years and was struggling to even afford basic necessities like food and medicine.

Fans took to social media to pay their tributes

After the news of Pillai's passing was reported, many took to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences. A user shared a collage of Pillai's produced films and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of PKR Pillai sir." While another commented, "Rest in peace the legend hitmaker, producer." Meanwhile, in 2018, Pillai's son and Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai was found dead in Goa.