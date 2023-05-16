Entertainment

Happy birthday, Pierce Brosnan: Lesser-known facts about the iconic actor

Happy birthday, Pierce Brosnan: Lesser-known facts about the iconic actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Pierce Brosnan celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday

Pierce Brosnan—best known for his portrayal of James Bond in four films—is a highly acclaimed actor with a career spanning over four decades. He has given us some unforgettable characters like Thomas Crown and Remington Steele. But there's a lot more to this talented actor than what meets the eye. On his 70th birthday on Tuesday, we gather some lesser-known facts about the actor.

When he turned down the role of Bond

It's unimaginable that Brosnan initially turned down the opportunity to play the iconic role of Bond. Brosnan was offered the role in the film The Living Daylights in 1986, the same year when NBC decided to renew Remington Steele for one more season, in which the actor played the titular character. It wasn't until 1995 that Brosnan finally stepped into the role of Bond.

When Brosnan was voted 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Know for his suave personality both onscreen and off-screen, he was named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2001. Despite being in his late 40s, Brosnan's sex appeal in the Bond films was undeniable. A quote from Julianna Margulies was featured in the magazine which read, "When you see a gorgeous man holding hands with his wife and holding his baby—there's nothing more sexy."

Did you know Brosnan is a professional fire eater?

Brosnan chose to become a painter at the age of 16 and enrolled himself at Saint Martin's School of Art. One fine day, during his school days, the actor noticed a professional street performer who was teaching people how to eat fire. Impressed by this new art, he ended up learning a skill that he even performed briefly during an episode of Muppets Tonight.

The actor has a permanent scar on his lip

During the filming of Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Brosnan was hit in the face by a stuntman, leaving him with a significant scar just above his lip. Despite the accident, Brosnan continued to film the scenes which had to be filmed from his left side to hide the injury from the camera. Eventually, his scar became a signature part of his rugged good looks.

Brosnan is an environmental activist, too

Aside from being an incredible actor, he is also an environmentalist. An active member of the Natural Resource Defense Council (NDRC)—a non-profit organization that focuses on protecting the environment—Brosnan was awarded NDRC's Force for Nature award in 2017 for his contributions. Notably, the actor also served as an ambassador for UNICEF Ireland and participated in campaigns including Unite for Children and Unite Against AIDS.