'Antariksham' co-stars Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi set to get engaged: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to exchange rings in June, reportedly

From reel to real, wedding bells are ringing for renowned Telugu actor Varun Tej and his rumored girlfriend-actor Lavanya Tripathi. The rumors of Telugu actor-producer Nagendra Babu's son's relationship with his co-star Tripathi have been circulating for a while on the internet. Now, according to a report, both actors are set to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.

Tej and Tripathi are set to exchange rings in June

"Both of them have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June," a source was quoted as saying in the Pinkvilla report. It further stated that the engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair, followed by a wedding, by the end of this year. "The wedding is going to be all things grand," the report stated.

Both actors have worked together on two projects

For those unaware, actors Tripathi and Tej have worked together in the films Mister (2017) and Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018). However, their bond goes beyond work as they share a close friendship off-screen as well. Tripathi is particularly close to Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela and her family. In fact, the former was also a part of the three-day wedding celebrations of Konidela in Udaipur.

Dating speculations intensified due to this reason

The dating speculations intensified when Tej reportedly flew to Bengaluru to celebrate Tripathi's birthday in December 2022 and proposed to her, reportedly. Furthermore, Tej's father, renowned actor-producer Babu, hinted in an interview in February 2023, that his son would be getting married this year. While no official announcement has been made yet, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation of their relationship and forthcoming nuptials.

Meanwhile, a look at actors' upcoming projects

On the professional front, Tej will be next seen in Praveen Sattaru's directorial venture Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film's release date is yet unknown. Apart from this, Tej will also be seen in the untitled—VT13, in which the actor will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Meanwhile, Tripathy is currently working on a web series titled Puli Meka, co-starring Adi Sai Kumar.