Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' likely to be removed from theaters soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 21, 2023, 10:05 am 1 min read

Telugu films are on a high for the last few years and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the big faces of the industry. Her recent release Shaakuntalam was an anticipated film but now it has become a huge box office debacle. The pan-India film released in multiple languages has not been able to cross double figures at the box office.

As per India Today, the mythological drama earned Rs. 59 lakh on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 7.79 crore at the box office. Considering a week's collection, this is extremely low. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and revolves around the ancient myth of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. The cast includes Dev Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

