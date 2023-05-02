Entertainment

Who is Dannii Erskine, TV star who died at 28

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 02, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Australian reality TV personality Dannii Erskine passed away at 28

The television community is mourning the loss of Dannii Erskine, an actor who appeared on the popular Australian reality TV show Bride and Prejudice. She was 28. The young star died in an accident caused by a speeding car driven by a drunk driver. The actor was driving back from the shops on Friday when the accident took place, her sister reportedly told SoDramatic!

Erskine's sister Dee recounted the horrific events

Recalling the incident that led to her sister's untimely demise, Dee stated to local media, "As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her," adding that her sister's skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag. Despite providing the best medical facilities by top professionals, Erskine was pronounced brain dead shortly before 12:01am on Saturday (April 29).

Erskine's family posted a heartfelt message on her demise

Even though Erskine's life span on Earth was cut short due to the tragic accident, she still left a mark in the hearts of the people who knew her. On her demise, her family posted a heartwrenching message from the actor's Instagram account and expressed gratitude for their support during such a difficult time. The family confirmed that the account would be deleted afterward.

'She was 28, full of life…'

In the tribute post, Erskine's family urged others to exercise caution on the roads and to think about the consequences of their actions before getting behind the wheel. While talking about her sister Erskine, an emotional Dee stated in an interview, "She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."

Erskine gained spotlight with her stint on 'Bride and Prejudice'

The reality television personality got recognition from her appearance in 2017's Bride and Prejudice. The show, which aired on Channel Seven, follows engaged couples as they attempt to overcome obstacles in their relationship. She appeared on the show with her fiancé Denton, and the storyline revolved around their relationship being tested by Erskine's mother, who disapproved of Denton because he had been in prison.