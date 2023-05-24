Entertainment

Ex-'Two and a Half Men' actor spotted in unrecognizable avatar

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 12:55 pm 1 min read

Angus T Jones was spotted in an unrecognizable avatar

Actors and entertainment industry people influence a lot of our lives. Over the years, many such stars have abruptly quit their careers for something personal or religious calling, leaving the fans shocked. In 2012, Angus T Jones of Two and a Half Men left the show and has been away from the limelight. Now, Jones was spotted in his neighborhood, barely recognizable.

He left acting citing religious reasons

Jones was spotted walking barefoot around his Los Angeles neighborhood. He was not recognizable in this new look, as the 29-year-old looked sullen and sported a beard. Back in 2012, he left the cult show by posting a 10-minute-long testimonial citing that he found God. Back in his acting days, he played the character of Jake Harper for a decade.

Jones even urged fans to not watch 'TAAHM'

The ex-actor also urged people to not watch the show and termed it as "filth." Earlier, he posted a video on the Forerunner Chronicles YouTube channel and stated, "Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth. People say it's just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain." Notably, the show ended in 2015.