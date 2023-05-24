Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams states that banned 'The Kerala Story'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 12:31 pm 1 min read

Kangana Ranaut's take on 'The Kerala Story'

Kangana Ranaut is known for her fiery opinions. The actor has never minced her words and has been in the headlines for the same. Recently, the Queen actor visited a temple in Haridwar, where she was asked about the ongoing controversy regarding the Sudipto Sen directorial The Kerala Story. Ranaut spoke about whether the decision to ban in certain states was correct or not.

Ranaut's take on the controversy

Ranaut said, "Banning a film, which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on The Kerala Story by some states is not correct." The controversy sparked after the film's trailer claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala. Many political leaders questioned the number mentioned in the film.

Endorsement by political leaders and box office collection

The film was endorsed by some political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Karnataka. The film revolves around religious conversion in Kerala. However, amid controversies, the film raked in Rs. 200 crore at the domestic box office, and as per trends, it is here to rake in more. The film received negative reviews from viewers.

