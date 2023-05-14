Entertainment

Box office: Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB71' gained momentum on Day 2

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 14, 2023, 11:33 am 2 min read

Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB71' gained momentum on second day of its release

The Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 was released on Friday, clashing with South sensation Naga Chaitanya's Custody and Sreenivas Bellamkonda's Chatrapathi. Despite the competition, the film managed to capture the audience's attention and opened with decent numbers at the box office. The film gained momentum on the second day (Saturday) of its release, thanks to positive word-of-mouth publicity and social media buzz.

IB71 is the second film by director Sankalp Reddy and is based on the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

His first directorial project was Ghazi (2017), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Jammwal, who made his debut in Bollywood in 2011, rose to prominence with his 2013 film Commando, which established him as an action hero.

Jammwal-led 'IB71' collected Rs. 2.5cr on Day 2

IB71 faced stiff competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story, which is in its second week of release and has entered the Rs. 100cr club. According to Sacnilk, IB71 had an estimated box office collection of Rs. 2.5cr on its second day, with an overall 23.02% Hindi occupancy. The film earned Rs. 1.67cr on its opening day, bringing its total earnings to Rs. 4.17cr.

Everything to know about 'IB71'

The movie's plot revolves around the 1971 war, during which India faced threats from neighboring countries Pakistan and China. In addition to Jammwal portraying the role of an Indian spy, IB71 also stars Anupam Kher as the IB chief and Dalip Tahil as Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Furthermore, IB71 marks Jammwal's debut as a producer—as he co-produced under his banner Action Hero Films.

Where to watch 'IB71' after its theatrical run

After its theatrical run, IB71 will reportedly arrive on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. Typically, movies are released on OTT platforms at least a month after their theatrical run. However, depending on the film's box office performance, the OTT release may reportedly happen after around three months. Notably, Jammwal's film Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2, released in 2022, was a direct-to-OTT release.