Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' box office collection starts to dip

'The Kerala Story' box office collection starts to dip

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story has entered the Rs. 200 crore club as per the box office collection. The film has gone on to become one of the highest-grossers of 2023. The Sudipto Sen directorial received negative reviews from critics but has been loved by the viewers. Ever since the start, the film has divided the house and received flak from a certain section of viewers.

Aiming the Rs. 250 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 207.47 crore. The collection has dipped a bit but this film is here to stay. The cast includes Yogita Bihani, Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The project is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The story is based on religious conversion in Kerala.

Twitter Post