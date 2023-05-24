Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Mouni or Urvashi, whose feathered dress was better

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 24, 2023, 12:25 pm 2 min read

Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela both opted for feathered dresses for Day 7 at Cannes Film Festival (Picture Credit: Instagram/@mouniroy, @urvashirautela)

The ongoing Festival de Cannes is also a Festival de "Fashion Can'ts." While some red-carpet appearances have been too hot to handle, there were also celebrities who rather shocked us with their fashion. On Tuesday, Bollywood stars Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela went "birdy" with their outfits, opting for feathered dresses. But between the two, who wore it better?

Why does this story matter?

The two Bollywood beauties have been making a lot of buzz at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with their appearances. While Roy, who is representing Lenskart at the event, has stunned everyone with sartorial choices, Rautela has rather grabbed the attention of the trolls on more than one occasion.

Nonetheless, their Cannes moments are being discussed widely on social media.

Roy dropped a feathered-OOTD moment at Cannes

The Brahmastra Part One: Shiva actor wore a blue-feathered dress by designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. He is the same designer who created Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic gold metallic gown for Cannes, a few years ago. Roy completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses as accessories and matching blue heels by Christian Louboutin. Her BFF-actor Disha Patani was also in awe of her outfit.

Striking a pose for the shutterbugs

Netizens trolled Rautela for copying Mexican actor Victoria Bonya's dress

Rautela, on the other hand, was trolled heavily for wearing a green feathered gown paired with a matching cap. When her pictures made their way on social media, netizens noticed that Rautela wore the same gown that Mexican actor Victoria Bonya wore on the inaugural day of Cannes. This is Rautela's second year of attending the prestigious film festival.

A look at Rautela's outfit

Rautela also made headlines for alleged alligator neckpiece faux pas

Meanwhile, the debate over the alligator necklace that she wore for her first red carpet appearance, doesn't seem to die. There are fresh allegations that Rautela didn't wear the original necklace of The Cartier, but rather a copy of it. However, Rautela's team defended saying the price of the neckpiece went from Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 276 crore after the actor wore it.

