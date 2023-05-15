Entertainment

Kapil's Devils are back! Ranveer's '83' to screen at Lord's

India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win is one of the most iconic moments in history. The feat by Kapil Dev's men was immortalized on celluloid by Kabir Khan in the film 83. The Ranveer Singh starrer is set to be the first film ever to be screened at the iconic Lord's aka Mecca of Cricket. The screening details are also out.

The sports drama will be screened on July 15 and 16 with two shows each. Director Khan spoke about the screening and said, "They [Lord's management] proposed the idea since they felt that 83 is an iconic film whose final was shot at Lord's." The critically acclaimed film was loved by the viewers and Singh's performance as Dev was lauded by all.

The film was shot at Lord's, too, as mentioned above. The event will be attended by Khan, Dev, and cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Mohinder Amarnath, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Chirag Patil, among others. The film's box office collection was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.