Box office: Despite controversies, 'The Kerala Story' witnesses huge jump

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 01:34 pm 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection report

The Kerala Story has been in the buzz for some time now. Despite being surrounded by controversies since its trailer was released last month, the Sudipto Sen directorial has managed to rake in good money and even earned the praise of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film opened to great numbers and had a good first weekend at the box office.

Film now eyeing Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 16 crore (domestic nett) on Sunday. In India, it has so far collected Rs. 35.25 crore. At the worldwide box office, its earnings stand at Rs. 42 crore. TKS stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, among others. Bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, it revolves around alleged forced religious conversion and terrorism.

