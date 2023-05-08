Entertainment

'The Kerala Story': Shabana Azmi terms ban demands as 'wrong'

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 08, 2023

'The Kerala Story' was released in theaters on Friday amid multiple controversies

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen's latest release, The Kerala Story, has been in the midst of controversies. On Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Multiplex Association announced its decision to stop screening the movie, while the West Bengal government banned it on Monday. Amid this, Shabana Azmi has called out those seeking a ban on the film, saying such demands were wrong. Here's everything to know about it.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story has been surrounded by multiple controversies since the time its trailer was released last month.

Before its theatrical release, petitions were filed against its release. The Congress asked the Kerala government not to screen the controversial film in cinema halls.

Despite all the odds, the movie made a good opening-day collection on Friday, becoming the fifth-biggest Hindi film opener of 2023.

What Azmi had to say about ban demands

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Azmi said that it was wrong to make a demand for the film's ban. She reasoned that since the film had been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), there was no need for anyone to become an "extra-constitutional authority." TKS witnessed low turnout and protests in TN, following which multiplexes decided to stop screening it.

Similar to boycott calls for 'Laal Singh Chaddha': Azmi

In her tweet, Azmi further mentioned that demanding a ban on The Kerala Story was similar to the boycott calls made for the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, released in August 2022. "Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaadha," she tweeted.

More about 'The Kerala Story'

Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Adah Sharma in the lead, along with Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani. The Kerala Story reportedly made a collection of Rs. 8.03 crore on the day of its release, only to become the fifth biggest opener of 2023 after Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Bholaa.