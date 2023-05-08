Entertainment

'The Kerala Story' to release in UK, France soon: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 05:52 pm 1 min read

The Kerala Story has become a talking point for both the tinsel town and netizens. The film received mixed reviews from critics upon release and has been mired in many controversies. Nonetheless, it has managed to rake in huge numbers at the box office. After a successful first weekend, the Sudipto Sen directorial is reportedly set to release in the United Kingdom in France.

About UK, France release date, controversy surrounding film

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film will release in UK and France on Friday (May 12). It is headlined by Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. Bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the story revolves around forced religious conversion and terrorism. While some called out the film for its false claims, many others like PM Narendra Modi praised The Kerala Story﻿.

