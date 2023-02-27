World

UK: Sunak to 'give everything' to reach new Brexit deal

Feb 27, 2023

British PM pledges to 'give everything' for new Brexit deal to resolve troublesome Northern Ireland Protocol

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday vowed to "give everything" he has to fix the remaining Brexit problems and also reach a new agreement to resolve the troublesome Northern Ireland Protocol with the European Union (EU). Agreed by former PM Boris Johnson, the protocol was aimed at preventing a "hard border" between the UK's Northern Ireland and EU member state Ireland.

Northern Ireland Protocol causing serious barriers to trade: Sunak

"I voted for Brexit and I believe in Brexit because it offers vast opportunities for families and businesses across our whole country," the British PM wrote in The Daily Telegraph. Sunak also added that while Brexit's goal was to restore the UK's sovereignty, the Northern Ireland Protocol had weakened that and caused "serious barriers to trade within the United Kingdom, and that is unacceptable."