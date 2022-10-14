Technology

UK company's first space launch attempt ends in Icelandic waters

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 14, 2022, 10:57 am 3 min read

Skylark L is a precursor to the Skyrora XL launch next year (Photo credit: Skyrora)

Skyrora's hopes of launching a rocket into space took a hit as its first attempt ended in the icy waters of the Norwegian Sea. The Edinburgh-based company's Skylark L rocket's initiative to head to the cosmos from an Iceland launch pad lasted only 11-meter. Although this was Skyrora's first attempt to reach space, it has launched rockets to lower altitudes before.

Context Why does this story matter?

Private space companies in the UK have gained pace in their goal to launch orbital flights. Although they are quite far off from their US rivals such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, they aim to reduce the gap sooner than later.

Skyrora's failed attempt from Iceland is a step in the right direction. After all, failure is part and parcel of any space journey.

Location The launch attempt was from Langanes peninsula in northeastern Iceland

Skyrora attempted to launch Skylark L from Langanes peninsula in northeastern Iceland. The company's aim was to reach 100km. However, it fell into the Norwegian Sea 500m away from the launch pad. "Despite the best design, build and test preparations, anomalies still, unfortunately, do happen," said Lee Rosen, chief operations officer at Skyrora. The company has begun investigations into the failed attempt.

Aim The mission was first attempt to get over Karman Line

The 36-feet Skylark L is designed to reach a maximum altitude of 125km. It is a "sounding rocket" fueled by kerosene and hydrogen peroxide. It is sub-orbital in nature and is designed to give a few minutes of weightlessness for conducting scientific experiments. The mission was the first attempt by Skyrora to get above Karman Line (the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space).

Reaction The firm is positive about the attempt despite failure

Disappointing as it was, Skyrora is looking at the positive sides of the launch attempt instead of lingering over the failure. Company representatives said that the attempt was a "milestone" even though it failed to reach the goal. The company also managed to check several boxes. This includes packing up and transporting the rocket and support facilities to Iceland within a month.

Significance Company aims to conduct first-ever vertical orbital launch from UK

The Skylark L is a precursor to the larger Skyrora XL. The latter is set to be launched from the United Kingdom's soil next year. Skyrora's second-stage test in August was described as the largest integrated-stage test conducted in the UK in 50 years. The company's aim is to perform the first-ever successful vertical orbital launch from the UK in 2023.