Queen Elizabeth II's funeral today at Westminster Abbey in London

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 19, 2022, 10:27 am 3 min read

World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London today.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, bringing 11 days of national mourning across the United Kingdom to an end. Around 500 heads of state and political figures from across the world will attend the funeral. The funeral will be live-streamed at around 125 movie theaters across the UK, including squares, parks, and cathedrals.

Context Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on September 8 after reigning for seven decades.

The queen was reportedly on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been having difficulty walking and standing since October last year.

To note, India observed a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the queen and flew flags at half-mast on September 11.

Information Queen will be buried alongside husband Prince Philip

The queen's hour-long state funeral will be the first in Britain since the death of the first Prime Minister under her—Winston Churchill—in 1965. After the committal service, she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Prince Philip, in St. George's Chapel. The royal family will reportedly depart after the committal service but return to the chapel later for a private burial service.

Twitter Post The royal family released a new photo of the queen

Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released.



The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.



Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UyVfjVvJgw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

Details To be carried on same gun carriage as Queen Victoria

The queue for people to watch the queen lying in state has been closed after four days. Also, her lead-lined coffin will be carried on the same gun carriage used for the funeral of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. As many as 142 sailors will pull the gun carriage through the route lined by the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines.

Procession Here are details of the funeral procession

Personnel from the army, navy, and air force, along with the band of the Royal Marines, will form a Guard of Honor at the funeral procession. Around 200 musicians from the Scottish and Irish regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force will lead the procession. Over 2,000 police officers from across the country were drafted to assist the Scotland Yard.

Leaders Leaders of Russia, Myanmar, North Korea not invited

Indian President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Sunday to attend the state funeral of the queen. She will be attending the funeral procession on Monday to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government. Amid leaders pouring in for the queen's funeral from all around the world, the leaders of Russia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, and North Korea were not invited.