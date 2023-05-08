Entertainment

Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor's action thriller 'Koi Shaq'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 05:34 pm 1 min read

Pooja Hegde to star in 'Koi Shaq'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood right now, especially after his phenomenal performance in Farzi. He is currently gearing up for his next OTT release Bloody Daddy. Now, we have exciting news about his next film. Kapoor is reportedly set to star in Rosshan Andrrews's upcoming thriller titled Koi Shaq, for which Pooja Hegde has also been roped in.

More about upcoming film

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Rosshan and Siddharth wanted to go ahead with a fresh casting and they have zeroed in on Pooja Hegde to play the female lead alongside Shahid Kapoor." The action thriller is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur along with Zee Studios. The project is likely to go on floors later this month.

Twitter Post