'JGM': Shooting for Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannath's next film starts

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 04, 2022, 11:16 pm 2 min read

'JGM', directed by Puri Jagannath, will hit the big screens on August 3, 2023.

It is no news that actor Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are collaborating once again for the upcoming film JGM aka Jana Gana Mana. Now, co-producer Charmme Kaur has shared a photo revealing its production has been kickstarted with a formal pooja ceremony. JGM was announced in March at a grand event where Deverakonda landed from a chopper donning an Army officer uniform.

Context Why does this story matter?

Deverakonda is known for romantic flicks like Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, and Pelli Choopulu to name a few.

But now, he seems to be on a spree of signing action movies. It is well-known that his upcoming film Liger is an actioner.

Since JGM is also touted to be an action-packed entertainer, it looks like Deverakonda wants to break his "lover boy" image.

Speculation Is Pooja Hegde playing the leading lady?

Pooja Hegde, last seen in the Tamil film Beast, will be the leading lady in JGM as confirmed by Kaur in the production announcement video on Saturday. Previously, reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor had been roped in to play the part. It is also being said that its shooting schedule has begun and the first leg of production will be shot completely in Mumbai.

Information Vamshi Paidipally is on board project as producer

For now, JGM is slated to hit the cinema halls on August 3, 2023. It will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Besides Kaur, Jagannadh and Vamshi Paidipally are also on board the project as its producers under Puri Connects and Paidipally's Srikara Studios. The film is expected to be shot across several locations in India and abroad.

Updates Deverakonda has 'Liger' awaiting release

Meanwhile, Deverakonda will be next seen in the pan-India film Liger, slated to release on August 25, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film marks Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood and Panday's debut in Tollywood. Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson also have pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Jagannadh, Liger is being financed by Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar, and Puri Connects.