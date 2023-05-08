Entertainment

Vidya Balan starrer 'Neeyat' poster out; release details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023

The first poster of Vidya Balan's next film 'Neeyat' is out

Vidya Balan is one of the most adept actors in India, and the actor is known for often donning challenging roles. She is set to return to the big screens with the upcoming murder mystery drama titled Neeyat. The makers of the project shared the film's first poster on Monday, and it is set for theatrical release on July 7.

Cast and crew of the film

The film marks Balan's second collaboration with Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi. Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video are bankrolling the project. The story runs on a whodunnit narrative, and Balan will be donning a detective's role. The stellar cast includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora, among others.

Check out the poster here

