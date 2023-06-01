Entertainment

Everything to know about BAFTA 2024

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 01, 2023, 12:27 pm 2 min read

BAFTA Awards 2023 were held on February 19, here's all about the 2024 edition

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, announced on Wednesday that the BAFTA Awards 2024 will be held in February, as per its tradition. The awards ceremony will take place three weeks before the Academy Awards. Along with the ceremony date, the academy also released its entire schedule, including the days on which the three rounds of voting will be held.

Why does this story matter?

BAFTA Awards are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies that celebrate the best of arts in the field of films and television.

The ceremony takes place every year in February. However, it went virtual during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was first held in the year 1949, only to become one of the biggest global film awards.

When will the BAFTA Awards be held?

The Academy, through its press release, announced that the award ceremony will be held on February 18, 2024. Last year, the ceremony was organized in mid-March. "First held in 1949, the BAFTA Film Awards have grown to become one of the biggest events in the global film calendar. 2024 will mark the arts charity's 75th awards dedicated to film," said the release.

BAFTA will have three rounds of voting starting December 8

As per its schedule, the first round of voting is on December 8. On January 5, 2024, the longlist of nominations will be announced along with the second round of voting, followed by the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on January 6. Final nominations will be announced on January 18, a month before the ceremony on February 18.

The leading films at BAFTA 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front won a total of seven awards, including Best Film and Best Director (Edward Berger) this year. The Banshees of Inisherin grabbed four awards, including Best Supporting Actor (Barry Keoghan) and Best Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon). Elvis also won in four categories, including Best Actor (Male) for Austin Butler, Costume Design, Casting, and Make-Up & Hair.