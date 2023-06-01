Entertainment

Ranbir-Deepika, entire 'YJHD' team meet on 10th anniversary; see pictures

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 11:33 am 1 min read

'YJHD' team-meet on 10th anniversary

Alexa, play Subhanallah from Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani! Yes, that's what every YJHD stan would love to play after they see the reunion photos of Bunny, Abhi, Naina, and Aditi. The lead actors of the celebrated film reunited for a get-together with director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar to mark the film's 10th anniversary on Wednesday. Dharma Productions shared photos on social media.

Attendees of the party

The post, when translated, read, "Nothing changes between friends, guys," and it made the fans nostalgic. A generation grew up holding this film close to their hearts. On its 10th anniversary, the get-together was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Kanmani. Other notable personalities to attend included Pritam, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Kunal Roy Kapur.

