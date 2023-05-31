Entertainment

'YJHD' 10th anniversary: Life, love, friendship lessons it taught us

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-led 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was released in the year 2013

One of the most iconic films of Ranbir Kapoor's career is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film, which was released in 2013, has completed 10 years of its release. The romantic comedy-drama was a lot more than just a movie; it brought us multiple lessons on love, life, and friendship. On its 10th anniversary, here are things it taught us.

Some friendships are for a lifetime

Bunny (Kapoor), Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Kanmani) are childhood best friends. But their friendship goes for a toss when Bunny moves to a foreign country for his higher studies. Years later, when they reunite for Aditi's marriage, their sort out their differences. Their friendship is a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, some friendships are forever.

Travel makes you rediscover yourself

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a travel diary by Ayan Mukerji. From the mountainscapes of Jammu & Kashmir to the beauty of Paris and the heritage of Udaipur, YJHD was shot at picturesque locations. Through the film, Bunny's desire to see the world and the way he led his life, taught us why traveling is important and how it helps us to rediscover ourselves.

There is no escaping love

Bunny fell in love with Naina (Deepika Padukone) after their Manali trek but didn't acknowledge it for his dreams. He got busy over the years until he came back to India, only to fall in love all over again with her. And even though they decided to not be together initially, love didn't escape them and eventually brought them together in the end.

Don't prioritize career over life

Bunny is in a race to achieve all his dreams. In his pursuit, he gets so involved that his personal life takes a back seat. So much so, that even when Bunny's father passes away, he finds out about it only days after his death. YJHD is a gentle reminder that while running after career, don't forget your life's important relationships.

Sometimes, the person you love, may not love you back

Most of us must have, at least once in life, gone through a phase where we dearly loved someone but the person didn't love us back. The same was with Aditi's love for Adi, which he never reciprocated. However, that didn't stop Aditi from trying her luck with love again. She eventually found her soulmate in Tarang (Kunal Roy Kapur) whom she married.