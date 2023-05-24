Entertainment

'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

May 24, 2023, 10:46 am

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey is no more

Hours after the news of the passing away of television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya came to the fore, the television industry lost another star. Per reports, actor Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in the TV serial Anupamaa, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The news of his death was confirmed by Pandey's brother-in-law-producer Siddarth Nigam, said an ETimes report.

Mortal remains will be brought from Igatpuri

According to the aforementioned report, Nigam said that the mortal remains of the 51-year-old actor will be brought from Igatpuri, Maharashtra by Pandey's father. Nigam further said that Pandey's wife, Arpita Pandey, is in a state of shock. "We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to talk to Arpita after the tragedy," Nigam reportedly said.

Pandey was in Igatpuri for shooting

The actor had gone to the city of Igatpuri near Nashik, Maharashtra for shooting, reportedly. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Wednesday at 2:00am. Pandey died immediately after suffering cardiac arrest. Nigam couldn't confirm if Pandey had any history of heart ailments. Pandey, who is now survived by his wife, was previously married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.

Pandey played SRK's assistant in 'Om Shanti Om'

The late actor was a part of many Bollywood films as well such as Badhaai Do, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Rangoon, Madaari, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and many others. He also shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om. Pandey was seen in the role of Anwar Sheikh aka Om Kapoor's (Khan) assistant.

TV industry lost three actors in three days

Since Monday, the Hindi television industry lost three actors, including Pandey. On Monday, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Her last rites will be held on Wednesday, said actor-producer JD Majethia in an Instagram Story.