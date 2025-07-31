Ford has already paid $800 million in duties

Trump tariffs to cost Ford $2B this year

Ford, one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers, has revealed that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will cost the company around $2 billion this year. The estimate is higher than initially expected and comes despite Ford's strategy of manufacturing most of its vehicles in the US. The company said it had already paid an extra $800 million in duties during the three months ending June.