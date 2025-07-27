DOGE is using AI to slash 50% of federal regulations

The US government 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create a "delete list" of federal regulations. The initiative, first reported by The Washington Post, aims to cut 50% of existing regulations by January 2026. This would coincide with the first anniversary of Donald Trump 's second inauguration as president.

Deregulation strategy Tool to examine 200,000 regulations The "DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool" will examine some 200,000 government regulations. Internal documents obtained by The Post reveal that the tool will identify those it considers unnecessary by law. DOGE, which was run by Elon Musk until May, claims that after some staff feedback, as many as 100,000 of these regulations could be removed.

Implementation details How the AI tool was used A PowerPoint presentation released by The Post indicates that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used this AI tool to make decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections. Meanwhile, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employed it for writing "100% of deregulations." Three HUD employees said that AI had been "recently used to review hundreds, if not more than 1,000 lines of regulations."

Campaign promises Trump had directed all government agencies to review regulations During his 2024 campaign, Trump claimed that government regulations were "driving up the cost of goods" and promised the "most aggressive regulatory reduction" in history. He also slammed rules aimed at combating climate change. As president, he directed heads of all government agencies to review all regulations with DOGE's help.

Official statement Work is in early stages, says White House When asked about the use of AI in deregulation, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields told The Post that "all options are being explored" to fulfill the president's promises. He clarified that "no single plan has been approved or green-lit," adding that the work is "in its early stages and is being conducted in a creative way in consultation with the White House."