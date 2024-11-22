Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has invited UK MPs to the US to discuss their alleged censorship and threats to American citizens.

This follows Musk's criticism of the UK's handling of free speech, particularly in relation to social media platform, X, and the imprisonment of individuals for their posts.

The MPs will also investigate the use of AI in generating misleading content and its role in inciting Islamophobic protests. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musk vs UK Labour Party over free speech

Musk to summon UK MPs to 'explain threats to Americans'

By Chanshimla Varah 12:53 pm Nov 22, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has said he will "summon" United Kingdom Members of Parliament (MPs) to the US. The news comes as tensions between Musk and the Labour Party escalate after The Guardian reported that the Commons's science and technology select committee plans to call Musk for a hearing. The inquiry plans to focus on harmful content shared on social media following the August riots.

Platform controversy

Musk's social media platform under scrutiny

The committee's chair, Chi Onwurah, said she wanted to ask how Musk reconciles freedom of expression with disinformation on his social media platform, X. "I would very much hope he would want to share the thinking...,especially given his role as advisor to President-elect Trump and the disappointment he expressed on not being invited to the U.K. investment summit," she added. In response, Musk said, "They will be summoned to the United States...to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens."

Criticism voiced

Musk criticizes UK's handling of free speech

Musk had previously claimed that the prison terms given to persons who fueled the riots on X are a violation of free speech rights. "I don't think anyone should go to the UK when they're releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts," he said. He also called British PM Keir Starmer "two-tier Kier," accusing the UK of unequal police protection.

Official response

UK officials respond to Musk's criticisms

The Guardian reported that the MPs will investigate the use of generative AI, which was employed to generate images that were shared on social media, inciting individuals to participate in Islamophobic protests in the aftermath of the August killing of three schoolgirls in Southport. They will also look into Silicon Valley business models that "encourage the spread of content that can mislead and harm." The first hearings will take place next year.