Former CIA director Mike Pompeo and Richard Grenell are top contenders for national security roles, while Larry Kudlow, John Paulson, Scott Bessent, and Mike Lee are potential picks for economic and legal positions.

What's the story After defeating Kamala Harris in the elections, Donald Trump, the 47th president-elect of the United States, is preparing to assemble his second-term administration. Trump's cabinet candidates, as well as those for the larger administration and advisory posts, are expected to be unveiled in the following days and weeks Among those speculated to be joining his team are tech billionaire Elon Musk and Robert F Kennedy Jr., both of whom campaigned vigorously for Trump during the elections.

Cabinet speculation

Musk, who spent $119 million campaigning for Trump in key battleground states, is rumored to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency. This department would conduct financial and performance audits of the federal government. Meanwhile, Kennedy Jr., who halted his independent presidential campaign to back Trump, may get a role focusing on health policy. He had suggested advising US water systems to remove fluoride from public water supplies.

National security

Former CIA director and Trump's first-term secretary of state Mike Pompeo is a top contender for secretary of defense or some other national security role. Pompeo, who is known for defending Ukraine, could mean a continued focus on the region. Richard Grenell is also being considered for national security adviser owing to his foreign policy experience. Grenell has backed controversial policies like establishing an autonomous zone in eastern Ukraine.

Economic leadership

Larry Kudlow, former director of the National Economic Council, could be in the running for treasury secretary. Other candidates include John Paulson and Scott Bessent. For attorney general, Mike Lee is being considered. Lee became Trump's ally after initially refusing to vote for him in 2016. Marco Rubio, whose policies closely mirror Trump's, is also a potential secretary of state. He was in the running as a running mate before JD Vance was selected.

Diplomatic strategy

Chad Wolf could return as DHS head, having previously served as acting DHS secretary and enforced Trump's hardline immigration policies. Mike Waltz is also in the race for defense secretary due to his hardline on China-related issues, hinting at a continued focus on these areas under Trump. Richard Grenell, one of Trump's closest foreign policy advisers, is considered a possible candidate for national security advisor.