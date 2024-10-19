US regulator probes Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' tech after fatal crashes
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a top US automotive safety regulator, has launched an investigation into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" software. The move comes after four accidents in low-visibility conditions were reported, including a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. The NHTSA is particularly looking into whether the driver assistance system can "detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions," such as "sun glare, fog, or airborne dust."
NHTSA investigation focuses on 4 specific crashes
The ongoing NHTSA probe is looking into accidents that happened between November 2023 and May 2024, with Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system engaged. These included a Model Y hitting a pedestrian in Rimrock, AZ; a Model 3 crashing into another car in a dust storm in Nipton, CA; another Model 3 crashing into a car in cloudy weather in Red Mills, VA; and a Model 3 colliding with an immobile object on a rural road in foggy weather in Collinsville, OH.
Investigation aims to uncover additional unreported incidents
Along with this, the NHTSA's investigation also aims to find out if there have been other unreported accidents under similar conditions. Notably, the inquiry was opened just a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the prototype of his company's "CyberCab." Musk has also claimed that Tesla's Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV would be able to drive unsupervised in California and Texas sometime in 2025.
Previous NHTSA investigation into Tesla's Autopilot software
Earlier this year, the NHTSA wrapped up a nearly three-year-long probe into Autopilot, Tesla's less sophisticated driver assistance software. The investigation was launched after nearly 500 crashes were reported with the system engaged, leading to 13 deaths. Along with closing this probe, the NHTSA also launched another investigation into a recall fix issued by Tesla to fix issues with Autopilot.
Tesla faces legal challenges over driver-assistance features
Separately, Tesla is also facing legal challenges from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Both agencies are investigating claims made by Tesla about its driver-assistance features. The company has also been accused of exaggerating the capabilities of its software. However, despite these allegations, Tesla maintains that it informs drivers to constantly monitor Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems, and be prepared to take control at any time.