Summarize Simplifying... In short The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' technology following fatal crashes between November 2023 and May 2024.

The probe, initiated a week after Tesla's "CyberCab" prototype reveal, also seeks to uncover any unreported incidents.

Amidst this, Tesla faces legal scrutiny over its driver-assistance features, with allegations of overstating software capabilities, even as it insists on driver vigilance while using these systems. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The probe was launched after four accidents

US regulator probes Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' tech after fatal crashes

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Oct 19, 202405:37 pm

What's the story The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a top US automotive safety regulator, has launched an investigation into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" software. The move comes after four accidents in low-visibility conditions were reported, including a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. The NHTSA is particularly looking into whether the driver assistance system can "detect and respond appropriately to reduced roadway visibility conditions," such as "sun glare, fog, or airborne dust."

Incident details

NHTSA investigation focuses on 4 specific crashes

The ongoing NHTSA probe is looking into accidents that happened between November 2023 and May 2024, with Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system engaged. These included a Model Y hitting a pedestrian in Rimrock, AZ; a Model 3 crashing into another car in a dust storm in Nipton, CA; another Model 3 crashing into a car in cloudy weather in Red Mills, VA; and a Model 3 colliding with an immobile object on a rural road in foggy weather in Collinsville, OH.

Expanded probe

Investigation aims to uncover additional unreported incidents

Along with this, the NHTSA's investigation also aims to find out if there have been other unreported accidents under similar conditions. Notably, the inquiry was opened just a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the prototype of his company's "CyberCab." Musk has also claimed that Tesla's Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV would be able to drive unsupervised in California and Texas sometime in 2025.

Past scrutiny

Previous NHTSA investigation into Tesla's Autopilot software

Earlier this year, the NHTSA wrapped up a nearly three-year-long probe into Autopilot, Tesla's less sophisticated driver assistance software. The investigation was launched after nearly 500 crashes were reported with the system engaged, leading to 13 deaths. Along with closing this probe, the NHTSA also launched another investigation into a recall fix issued by Tesla to fix issues with Autopilot.

Legal hurdles

Tesla faces legal challenges over driver-assistance features

Separately, Tesla is also facing legal challenges from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Both agencies are investigating claims made by Tesla about its driver-assistance features. The company has also been accused of exaggerating the capabilities of its software. However, despite these allegations, Tesla maintains that it informs drivers to constantly monitor Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems, and be prepared to take control at any time.