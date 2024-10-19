Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3, boasting a 502hp naturally aspirated flat-six engine, is set to impress with its enhanced suspension, aerodynamics, and weight reduction efforts.

The car comes with new tires and optional packages like Weissach and GT3 Touring for customization.

Starting at $224,495, the GT3 is set to hit the international markets by year-end, with US deliveries starting next summer. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, with naturally aspirated flat-six engine, revealed

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:58 pm Oct 19, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Porsche has taken the wraps off its latest offering, the 2025 911 GT3, celebrating a quarter-century of the iconic GT3 series. The new model, dubbed the 992.2, is an updated version of its predecessor and retains the signature naturally aspirated flat-six engine. Despite stricter emission standards, Porsche has managed to keep the GT3 purely powered by internal combustion.

Powertrain

Engine and transmission details

The 2025 911 GT3's engine pumps out 502hp at 9,000rpm. To comply with modern emission norms, Porsche has fitted the mill with two gas-particulate filters and four catalytic converters. The vehicle also gets improved camshafts from the GT3 RS, new throttle bodies, oil coolers, and revised heads. The powertrain can be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Enhancements

Suspension and aerodynamic improvements

Porsche has also integrated learnings from the GT3 RS into the front suspension of the new model. Some suspension links now feature an aerofoil shape, improving both downforce at the front and brake cooling. The lower mounting point of the front link of the lower wishbone minimizes dive under braking, maintaining a stable aero platform from front to rear. New headlights have enabled wider aerodynamic inlets at the front.

Upgrades

New tires and weight reduction efforts

The 2025 911 GT3 comes with new tires, measuring 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear. These tires improve wet-weather performance. A stickier track-focused tire is also on offer. Porsche has also introduced new standard wheels, which reduce unsprung weight by around 1.5kg, aiding in overall weight reduction efforts.

Options

Weissach and GT3 Touring Packages

Previously exclusive to Porsche RS models, the Weissach Package is now available for the GT3. It features a carbon-fiber roof, drop links, anti-roll bars, shear panel, end plates, and mirror caps. Along with the standard version launch, Porsche is also bringing the GT3 Touring Package which gives a more understated look by removing the wing. A Leichtbau (lightweight) package for the GT3 Touring, comprises carbon-fiber suspension components from the Weissach Package and other features like magnesium wheels.

Comfort

Interior features and seating options

The interior of 2025 911 GT3 reflects several changes of the new 911 Carrera, but it still has an ignition switch instead of a push-button start. The car flaunts a new design of carbon-fiber bucket seats with folding backrests and optional heating. For the first time in any GT3, rear seats can be added as an option on the GT3 Touring. Customers can also opt for 18-way power adjustable Active Sport Seats, but only with the standard two-seat cabin layout.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The new GT3 starts at $224,495 (roughly ₹1.89 crore), a considerable jump from the $171,500 (approximately ₹1.4 crore) of the 2023 GT3. Porsche has said that it will open order books for the 911 GT3 in international markets toward the end of this year. US deliveries will start next summer, adding another chapter to Porsche's legacy of high-performance cars.