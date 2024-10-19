Summarize Simplifying... In short BMW is recalling nearly 700,000 cars, including locally-made 3 and 5 Series and imported X Series SUVs, due to a faulty coolant pump.

This follows a 30% drop in BMW and MINI deliveries in China, their largest market, and a previous recall of 1.5 million cars for defective brakes.

The repair, expected to start in March, will take about three hours per vehicle.

The recall will start from March 2025

BMW recalls almost 7 lakh cars over defective coolant pump

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:06 pm Oct 19, 202412:06 pm

What's the story BMW is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in China over a defect in the coolant pump. The recall affects both locally produced and imported models, and will start from March 1, 2025. The decision was announced by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). The faulty coolant pump plugs fitted in some models could potentially corrode or rust, causing short circuits and even fires in extreme cases.

The recall impacts a total of 499,539 locally produced cars and 188,371 imported vehicles. The affected models include the locally-made 3 Series and 5 Series vehicles, along with a number of imported X Series SUVs. Notably, this comes after a major slump in the company's deliveries in China, its biggest market by revenue.

In the third quarter, shipments of BMW and MINI brand cars in China dropped by 30%, the steepest decline in more than four years. This recall follows an international recall of 1.5 million cars because of defective braking systems supplied by Continental AG, which is expected to cost BMW almost $1.1 billion to fix.

The coolant pump defect was detected in August, and BMW immediately alerted the Chinese authorities as it carried out its investigation. A company spokesperson said the required repairs should take some three hours per vehicle. The spokesperson also clarified that vehicles in Europe aren't affected by this issue, but didn't immediately explain why the recall won't start until March.