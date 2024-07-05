In brief Simplifying... In brief BMW has launched its R 12 motorcycle range, starting at ₹20L.

The bikes, equipped with full LED lighting and advanced electronics like traction control and keyless ignition, offer a variety of riding modes for a tailored experience.

R 12 provides Roll and Rock modes for riders to adjust their riding style

BMW launches R 12 motorcycle range, prices start at ₹20L

By Akash Pandey 06:22 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story BMW Motorrad has introduced its latest roadster models, the R 12 and R 12 nineT, to the Indian market. The R 12 is priced at ₹19.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the R 12 nineT carries a price tag of ₹20.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles are powered by a robust 1,170cc air/oil-cooled boxer engine, churning out 110hp/115Nm. The R 12 and R 12 nineT are part of BMW's heritage range, set to rival Triumph's Speed Twin and Bonneville Speedmaster models in India.

Model highlights

Features and specifications of BMW's new roadsters

The R 12 nineT showcases an aluminium tank with brushed side panels, while the R 12 model features a steel tank. Both motorcycles are equipped with full LED lighting, an adaptive LED headlamp, dual exhausts, and spoke wheels. They offer advanced electronics like traction control, cornering ABS, engine braking control, keyless ignition, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These features enhance safety and provide a seamless riding experience for users.

Advanced specifications

The bikes feature several riding modes

The R 12 nineT offers standard riding modes including Rain, Road, and Dynamic, while the new R 12 provides Roll and Rock modes for riders to adjust their riding style. Both models ride on 17-inch wheels, with braking duties handled by 310mm discs at the front and a single 265mm rotor at the rear. For added convenience, an optional Comfort Package is available, offering enhancements like Hill Start Control Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, heated grips, and cruise control.