Is BMW G 310 R better than KTM 390 Duke

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 03, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

2024 BMW G 310 R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has revealed the 2024 iteration of the G 310 R for the global markets. The India-bound streetfighter remains mechanically unaltered, but now features two new paint schemes: Sport (with Racing Blue Metallic shade) and Passion (in Granite Gray Metallic color). In India, it rivals the KTM 390 Duke. Which one makes more sense, the German fighter or the Austrian brawler?

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad entered the middleweight streetfighter segment with the capable G 310 R in 2018. However, with its sparsely-spread service network and high price tag, the bike was not able to capture the market, as the bikemaker had expected. To address the issue, the automaker revised the pricing with the MY-2022 update. However, it faces tough competition from the KTM 390 Duke.

KTM 390 Duke looks more appealing of the two

BMW G 310 R features a muscular 11-liter fuel tank, an LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and digital instrument cluster. KTM 390 Duke flaunts a sculpted 13.4-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight with DRL, split-style seats, a slim LED taillamp, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The G 310 R weighs less

BMW G 310 R has a seat height of 785mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and kerb weight of 158kg. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke has a saddle height of 822mm, a ground clearance of 151mm, and tips the scales at 171kg.

KTM 390 Duke gets dual-channel ABS with a cornering function

For rider safety, both the BMW G 310 R and KTM 390 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the Duke has an additional "cornering" function for its ABS. Suspension duties on both streetfighter motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The 390 Duke packs a more powerful engine

BMW G 310 R is fueled by a 313cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined engine that puts out 33.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 28Nm. Powering the KTM 390 Duke is a 373cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that develops 43hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the KTM 390 Duke can be yours at Rs. 2.96 lakh. In comparison, we expect the 2024 BMW G 310 R to carry a premium over the current model, which costs Rs. 2.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 390 Duke makes more sense with its aggressive styling, powerful engine, cornering ABS system, and full-color TFT instrument cluster.

