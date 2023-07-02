Auto

Official accessories of all-new Triumph 400 twins explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 04:31 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the all-new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X for the global markets. The bikemaker will be officially launching the motorcycles in India on July 5. The British marque opened the order books for the bikes on our shores against a token amount of Rs. 2,000. The automaker has also revealed the list of official accessories. Let's take a quick look.

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles has a reputation for building high-quality offerings in the middleweight and liter-class segments. However, it was not able to make a mark in the sub-800cc category till now. To rectify the issue, the bikemaker formed an alliance with Bajaj Auto in 2020 to create multiple entry-level offerings for cost-sensitive markets such as India. Together, they have introduced the 400 twins.

Let's take a look at the neo-retro Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 features a neo-retro roadster design similar to the Speed Twin 900. The motorcycle sports a muscular 13-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece seat, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. It is fueled by an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.4hp/37.5Nm.

It gets dual-tip exhaust, aluminum sump guard, and rugged pannier

The Speed 400 gets optional accessories such as a top box, rugged pannier, nylon tank bag, bar-end mirrors, dual-tip exhaust, quilted seat, polycarbonate fly-screen, sump and radiator guard, engine bars, knee and tank pads, headlight grille and bezels, and bullet-style blacked-out LED indicators.

A quick look at the Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X looks like a toned-down version of the Scrambler 900. It features a sculpted fuel tank, an LED headlamp with wire-mesh protection, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a dual-barrel exhaust, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. For safety, the bike has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and switchable traction control. The bike is powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

It has heated grips and mud-splash protection kit

The Scrambler 400 X has optional accessories such as panniers and a top box, a nylon tank bag, mudguard extension for splash protection, dual-tip exhaust, aluminum sump and radiator guard, engine bars, Triumph branded roll bag, tank pads, polycarbonate fly-screen, and bullet-style LED indicators.

How much will the Triumph 400 twins cost?

Triumph Motorcycles will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X at their launch event in India on July 5. We expect the retro-styled roadster to cost around Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the scrambler will be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once launched, both motorcycles will be game-changers for the bikemaker.

