Auto

Triumph Speed 400 to arrive on July 5: Check rivals

Triumph Speed 400 to arrive on July 5: Check rivals

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 28, 2023 | 01:12 pm 3 min read

Triumph Speed 400 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has showcased the all-new Speed 400 for the global markets. The neo-retro motorcycle is set to arrive in India on July 5. It will compete in the middleweight streetfighter segment on our shores. With the sub-500cc category being packed with capable offerings from KTM, BMW Motorrad, Bajaj Auto, and a few others, here's a look at our pick of top five rivals.

Firstly, let's take a look at Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 features a neo-retro roadster design and flaunts a muscular 13-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.4hp/37.5Nm.

Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.3 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in Aurora Green and Charcoal Black paint schemes and features a muscular fuel tank, an LCD instrument cluster, a secondary tank-mounted display, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.4hp/35Nm.

Keeway K300 N: Priced at Rs. 2.55 lakh

Keeway's K300 N sports an aggressive look and features a muscular 12.5-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight with DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock absorber for rider safety. It is backed by a 292cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 27.5hp/25Nm.

BMW G 310 R: Costs Rs. 2.85 lakh

BMW G 310 R sits on a red-colored frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and red-colored 17-inch wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, golden-colored inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The streetfighter runs on a 313cc, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.5hp/28Nm.

KTM 390 Duke: Priced at Rs. 2.97 lakh

KTM 390 Duke has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlight with DRL, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a full-color TFT instrument cluster, and a sleek LED taillight. In terms of rider safety, it has disc brakes, cornering dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. Powering the bike is a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 43hp/37Nm.

QJ SRK 400: Price begins at Rs. 3.59 lakh

QJ SRK 400 has an aggressive design and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank, dual projector LED headlamp with DRLs, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The streetfighter offering draws power from a 400cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 41hp/37Nm.

Share this timeline