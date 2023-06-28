Auto

BMW's most-powerful X1 SUV debuts with latest iDrive 9 system

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 12:01 pm 3 min read

BMW X1 M35i xDrive rides on 20-inch wheels (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled its X1 M35i xDrive SUV. It will be up for grabs in the US this October. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an aggressive appearance and a tech-loaded cabin with the latest iDrive 9 infotainment system. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 312hp.

Why does this story matter?

The M35i xDrive is the most powerful version of BMW's entry-level X1 SUV with head-turning looks and excellent ride quality to match. It is also the brand's first car to offer the iDrive 9 system. The car will surely appeal to buyers in the US and we hope to see it in India too. Here, it will probably arrive via the CBU route.

The car has 20-inch wheels and 4 exhaust tips

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive has a muscular hood, a blacked-out kidney grille, large air intakes, 'M' badges, and sweptback LED headlights with inverted L-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, prominent side skirts, and 19/20-inch wheels. A roof spoiler, a diffuser, wrap-around C-shaped taillamps, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end of the vehicle.

M sport seats are available inside

The new BMW X1 M35i xDrive gets a luxurious cabin with an anthracite-colored roof liner, M sport seats, a dual-tone dashboard, faux suede trim, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses USB chargers, a massive center console with an armrest, and a touchscreen infotainment system running on the iDrive 9 software. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

What is new in iDrive 9?

The iDrive 9 is BMW's latest automotive OS based on Google's Android Open Source Project software. It brings a revised menu structure, a new home screen, and improved graphics. The home screen now shows user-chosen vertically-arranged widgets and offers 'QuickSelect' functionality for the passengers' convenience.

The SUV has a top speed of nearly 250km/h

BMW X1 M35i xDrive runs on a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged engine that generates a maximum power of 312hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential and an xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The car sprints from 0-97km/h in just 5.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 249.4km/h.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive carries a starting price tag of $50,895 (around Rs. 41.7 lakh). The car will make its way to dealerships in the US this October.

