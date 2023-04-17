Auto

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition launched: Check features

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition launched: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark edition comes in 2 variants (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched the Dark edition of its Nexon EV Max car in India. It is available in two variants, and its price starts at Rs. 19.04 lakh. As for the highlights, the model has a head-turning appearance and a spacious cabin with tech-based features. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 453km per charge.

Why does this story matter?

The Nexon EV Max is Tata Motors's latest model to get a dark treatment. The new variant gets several cosmetic changes both inside and out and boasts a hefty premium over the standard model.

This new version should aid the company in boosting the car's sales on our shores. In our market, the electric four-wheeler rivals the Mahindra XUV400.

The car has projector headlamps and 16-inch wheels

The Tata Nexon EV Max's Dark edition has a sculpted bonnet, projector headlights with tri-arrow DRLs, #Dark badging on the front fenders, and Midnight Black paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black pillars, and 16-inch Charcoal Gray-colored alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and tri-arrow LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 141hp electric powertrain

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark packs a 40.5kWh battery pack linked to an electric motor. The setup develops 141hp/250Nm. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than nine seconds and delivers a range of 453km on a single charge.

The vehicle gets a sunroof and air purifier

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark gets a blacked-out cabin with blue accents, a Piano Black dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an air purifier, and an electric sunroof. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a voice assistant. The passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, traction control, ABS, EBD, ESP, and TPMS.

Tata Nexon EV Max Dark: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV Max Dark costs Rs. 19.04 lakh for the XZ+ Lux model, while the variant with a 7.2kW AC wall box charger, is priced at Rs. 19.54 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).