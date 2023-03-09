Auto

2023 Mahindra XUV300 v/s Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which is better

2023 Mahindra XUV300 v/s Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 09, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs roll on 16-inch alloy wheels

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has updated its popular compact SUV, the XUV300 with MY-2023 upgrades and RDE-compliant powertrain options. The car has become costlier by up to Rs. 22,000 and starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh. At this price point, the four-wheeler goes up against the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Can the new contender take on the reigning champion in the top spot battle?

Why does this story matter?

With SUVs becoming the best-selling body type in India in recent years, almost all automakers are jumping on the SUV bandwagon to benefit from the trend.

While Mahindra is one of the most revered SUV makers on our shores, it is still unable to capture the sub-4m category from Maruti Suzuki.

However, the former now plans to change the status quo with the XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza looks appealing with butch SUV styling

Mahindra XUV300 flaunts a muscular bonnet, projector headlights with LED DRLs, red accents on a blacked-out grille, "Twin Peaks" logos, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Maruti Suzuki Brezza sports a clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, flared wheel arches, skid plates, roof rails, and wrap-around LED taillights. Both SUVs ride on designer 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Mahindra XUV300 packs more powerful engine options

Mahindra XUV300 draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter, "mStallion" T-GDi petrol engine (130hp/250Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill (115hp/300Nm). Maruti Suzuki Brezza is fueled by a 1.5-liter, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, churning out 102hp/137Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual and AMT gearbox, while the latter has a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs feature an electric sunroof and six airbags

Mahindra XUV300 has a sporty cabin with an all-black color scheme, an electric sunroof, red-colored inserts, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a tech-forward cabin with a head-up display, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. Passengers' safety in both SUVs is ensured by six airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Mahindra XUV300 ranges between Rs. 8.41 lakh and Rs. 14.14 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza can be yours between Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 14.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the XUV300 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers rugged looks, a spacious cabin, and a choice of potent powertrains at a value-for-money proposition.

Poll If not the XUV300 or Brezza, which one will you choose?